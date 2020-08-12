Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in critical condition, on ventilator support

New Delhi, August 12, 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent an emergency brain surgery here on Monday for the removal of a clot, continued to remain in a critical condition and on ventilatory support at a hospital here today.

"Shri. Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical," a bulletin from the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) at Delhi Cantonment here said this afternoon.

"Presently he is haemodynamically stable and on ventilator," the bulletin said.

Mukherjee, 84. was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on Monday.

While undergoing tests at the hospital, he was also found to be positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today," Mukherjee had said on micro-blogging site Twitter yesterday.

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he had added.

A bulletin issued by the hospital yesterday said Mukherjee was admitted to the facility at 1207 hours on Monday in a critical condition.

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive," the bulletin had added.

Later yesterday, the hospital had said that Mukherjee's condition had not shown any improvement and his health status had worsened.

The veteran Congress leader had served as the President of India from July 25, 2012 to July 25, 2017.

Meanwhile, Mukherjee's daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee posted an emotional message on Twitter today.

"Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns," she said.

