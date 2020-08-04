Pradeep Singh tops Civil Services Exam, 2019, Pratibha Verma topper among women

New Delhi, August 4, 2020

Pradeep Singh has topped the Civil Services Examination, 2019, the results of which were declared here today by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC).

Jatin Kishore stood second in the examination, while Pratibha Verma, who came third, was the topper among women candidates.

The results were announced on the basis of the written part of the Civil Services Examination, 2019 held by the UPSC in September, 2019 and the interviews for Personality Test held in February-August, 2020.

Accordingly, the UPSC has published the list, in order of merit, of 829 candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the Indian AdministrativeService (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'.

The 829 candidates include 304 general category candidates (including 11 PwBD-1, 5 PwBD-2, 12 PwBD-3 and 1 PwBD-5), 78 EWS candidates (including 1 PwBD), 251 OBC candidates (including 4 PwBD-1, 3 PwBD02, 1 PwBD-3 and 2 PwBD-5), 129 Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates (including 1 PwBD-2 and 1 PwBD-5) and 67 Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates (including 1 PwBD-1).

An official press release said that the UPSC is maintaining a Reserve List of 182 candidates, including 91 in the General category, nine EWS, 71 OBC, 8 SC and 3 ST.

According to the release, appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination.

The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled is 927 in all, inluding 397 general candidates, 83 EWS, 251 OBC, 129 SC and 67 ST.

Of these, 180 is for IAS, 24 for IFS, 150 for IPS, 438 for Central Services Group 'A' and 135 for Central Services Group 'B'.

The release said the candidature of 66 recommended candidates with following Roll Numbers is provisional:

0117361 0832349 0881339 1527661 5605664 6312901 6623216 0221459 0841582 1014928 1704570 5802252 6403507 6624238 0311457 0846717 1018444 1800337 5903243 6418278 6626430 0322470 0850640 1025154 1803006 5904607 6421207 6626732 0335595 0864380 1043821 2606514 6303184 6611214 6702644 0339514 0867400 1200993 2611449 6306477 6612275 7905571 0800578 0869408 1204457 2611943 6307930 6612906 0807978 0873750 1214669 3400814 6309407 6615096 0814869 0876025 1219268 3535267 6312214 6617405 0827666 0878636 1301406 4101930 6312812 6620627

The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld, the release said.

"The result of Civil Services Examination, 2019 is subject to changes, if any, that may be necessitated by the orders that may be passed by the Hon’ble Courts in matters pending before them," it said.

