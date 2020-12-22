Powerful blast in Gujarat kills one, injures four

Gandhinagar, December 22, 2020

A powerful explosion, apparently in a gas pipeline, here in Gujarat claimed one life and injured at least four others.

The blast occurred around 7 a.m. on Tuesday in Kalol tehsil of this district, which brought down two houses and damaged a dozen others. The fire-fighting teams fought the flames and simultaneously tried recovering people from the rubble.

The blast occurred in a house in the Garden City society in Saij village. It was so strong that it brought down a locked house and damaged 90 per cent of another adjoining it. An elderly woman in that adjoining house was injured.

IANS