Polling in deferred elections for 18 RS seats to be held on June 19

New Delhi, June 1, 2020

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today said polling for the deferred biennial elections to fill 18 seats in the Rajya Sabha would be held on June 19.

Counting of votes will begin at 5 pm on the same date, one hour after the end of polling, an official press release said.

The 18 seats include four each from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand and one each from Manipur and Meghalaya.

The ECI had, on February 25, announced elections to the Rajya Sabha, or the Council of States, to 55 seats from 17 states to fill the vacancies to be caused by the end of the terms of sitting members.

After the last date of withdrawal of candidatures on March 18, the respective returning officers had declared 37 seats from 10 seats filled in uncontested.

Voting for the remaining 18 seats was to be conducted on March 26.

However, the ECI, on March 24, deferred the poll in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Commission has now decided on the fresh date for polling after considering all factors, including the lifting of most of the restrictions under the nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25 to contain the spread of the deadly viral disease.

The Commission has also decided that the Chief Secretaries shall depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.

Further, the Commission has appointed Chief Electoral Officer concerned as Observer for the election in the respective State, the release added.

