Polling for third phase in Bihar begins amid tight security

Patna, November 7, 2020

Polling for the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Saturday amid tight security arrangements in 78 Assembly constituencies in 15 districts of the state.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for polling, as well as norms put in place to maintain social distancing in the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the state election commission, more than 2.35 crore voters will exercise their franchise in this phase for which 33,782 polling stations have been set up.

According to the Election Commission, the fate of 1,204 candidates will be decided in this phase, out of which 1,094 are men and 110 women. Gaighat has 31 candidates in the fray, the highest, while Dhaka, Triveniganj, Jokihat and Bahadurganj have nine candidates each, the lowest number.

In the third phase, voters will be able to exercise their franchise in general Assembly constituencies from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. while polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in four constituencies. Security forces have been deployed at all polling booths. More elaborate security arrangements have been made in Seemanchal areas.

In 2015, JU-U managed to bag 23 out of the 78 seats but it was a part of the Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan then. The JD-U is now a part of the BJP-led NDA.

RJD had won 20 of the 78 seats while Congress had won 11 seats and the BJP had managed to win 20 seats.

Elections are being held for the 243 Bihar assembly seats in three phases. Polling for the first phase was held for 71 seats on October 28 and 94 seats on November 3. Counting of votes will be held on November 10.

IANS