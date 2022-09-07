Yatra aims to counter polarisation; want Rahul to become Congress president: Gehlot

Kanyakumari, September 7, 2022

Ahead of the Congress' "Bharat Jodo Yatra", Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the march was aimed at countering the communal polarisation of the country. He added that the party wanted Rahul Gandhi to take over as its chief.

Addressing a press conference here, Gehlot said, "The BJP policies are about dividing the country and it is dangerous and can put the nation on the verge of civil war. The Congress will not allow it and this yatra's focus is to counter polarisation.

"If the condition remains like this the people will be afraid for their lives.

"Rahul Gandhi is starting this march with this message and there is still time for Prime Minister Modi to change his policies."

Gehlot said that Gandhi has said that he would work according to the CWC and "now we will persuade him to take over as the party president as the challenges are big."

The party will work for communal harmony as it has for centuries. The party hopes that people will connect to it, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said.

Gehlot said the country has been weakened due to communal issues and the party will fight it out.

He said that the Gandhi family has the highest credibility and that was why the BJP has been targeting the individuals of the family.

"The whole Congress party wants Rahul Gandhi to become president and he has said that he will listen to the CWC and work for the party," Gehlot reiterated.

IANS