Vice-presidential election to be held on August 6

New Delhi, June 29, 2022

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced that polling would be held on August 6, if necessary, in the 16th Vice-Presidential election.

Counting of votes will be taken up on the same day, a press release from the ECI said.

The notification calling the election will be issued on July 5 and the last date for making nominations is July 19. Nominations will be scrutinized on July 20. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is July 22.

The term of office of current Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will end on August 10.

As per Article 68 of the Constitution of India, an election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of the outgoing Vice-President is required to be completed before the expiration of the term. The Election Commission met today under the chairmanship of Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, attended by Anup Chandra Pandey, Election Commissioner, and finalised the schedule of election for the Office of the Vice-President of India.

As per Article 66 of the Constitution of India, the Vice-President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote.

For 2022, 16th Vice-Presidential Election, the Electoral College consists of 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha.

The electoral college comprises a total of 788 members of both Houses of Parliament. Since, all the electors are members of both Houses of Parliament, the value of vote of each Member of Parliament would be same -- 1 (one).

Voting in the election will be by secret ballot. The elector has to mark preferences against the names of the candidates. Preference can be marked in the international form of Indian numerals, in Roman form, or in the form in any recognised Indian languages. Preference has to be marked in figures only and shall not be indicated in words. The elector can mark as many preferences as the number of candidates. While the marking of the first preference is compulsory for the ballot paper to be valid, other preferences are optional.

For marking the vote, the Commission will supply particular pens. The pen will be given to the electors in the polling station by the designated official when the ballot paper is handed over. Electors have to mark the ballot only with this particular pen and not with any other pen. Voting by using any other pen shall lead to invalidation of the vote at the time of counting.

The Secretary General of the Lok Sabha will be the Returning Officer for the election.

The Commission has also decided to appoint Assistant Returning Officers in Parliament House (Lok Sabha) to assist Returning Officer.

The polling, if required, shall take place at Room No.63, 1st Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi.

NNN