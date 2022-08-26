Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress, blames Rahul Gandhi for slide in its fortunes

Azad told Ms Gandhi that, while she had played a sterling role in the formation of the UPA-1 and UPA-2 governments, one of the major reasons for those successes was that, as president, she heeded the wise counsel of senior leaders, besides trusting their judgement and delegating powers to them.

He said that after the entry of her son Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after he January 2013 when he was appointed as Vice-President of the party by her, "the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him".

"All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party," he said.

"One of the most glaring examples of this immaturity was the tearing up of a government ordinance in the full glare of the media by Shri Rahul Gandhi. The said ordinance was incubated in the Congress Core Group and subsequently unanimously approve by the Union Cabinet presided over by the Prime Minister of India and duly approved even by the President of India. This 'childish' behaviour completed the authority of the Prime Minister and Government of India. This one single action, more than anything else, contributed significantly to the defeat of the UPA Government in 2014 that was at the receiving end of a campaign of calumny and insinuaton from a combination of the forces of the right wing and certain unscrupulous corporate interests," he said.

Azad recalled that he had chaired the working group on Organisational Affairs at the Congress brainstorming sessions in October 1998, 2003 and in January 2013. He regretted that none of the recommendations of the working groups was every properly implemented. He said that, in 2013, he had proposed a detailed action plan to revitalise the party in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, which had been approved by the CWC.

He said those recommendations were laying in the "storeroom of the AICC for the past 9 years". He said that, despite reminders made by him to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, no effort was made to even examine the recommendations seriously.

Azad said that under Sonia Gandhi's leadership since 2014 and subsequently that of Rahul Gandhi the party had lost two Lok Sabha elections "in a humiliating manner". He said it had lost 39 of the 49 assebly elections held between 2014 and 2022.

"The party only won four state elections and was able to get into a coalition situation in six instances. Unfortunately, today, the INC is ruling in only two states and is a very marginal coalition partner in two other states," he said.

Azad said that, since the 2019 elections, the situation in the party had only worsened. "After Sh. Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a 'huff' and not before insulting all the senior party functionaries who have their lives to the party in a meeting of the extended Working Committee, you took over as interim President, a position that you have continued to hold even today for the past three years.

"Worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government now got applied to the Indian National Congress. While you are just a nominal figurehead, all the important decisions were being taken by Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs," he said.

The veteran leader said that, in August 2020, when he and 22 other senior colleagues, including former Union Ministers and Chief Ministers, wrote to her to flag the "abysmal drift in the party", the "coterie" chose to "unleash its sycophants on us and got us attacked, vilified and humiliated in the most crude manner possible".

"In fact, on the directions of the coterie that runs the AICC today my mock funeral procession was taken out in Jammu. Those who committed this indisciplie were feted in Delhi by the General Secretaries of the AICC and Shri Rahul Gandhi personally," he said.

"Subsequently, the same coterie unleased its goondas to physically attack the residence of a former Ministerial colleague Sh. Kapil Sibal, who incidentally was defending you and your kin in the courts of law for your alleged attacks of ommission and commission," he said.