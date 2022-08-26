Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress

New Delhi, August 26, 2022

In what is seen as a major setback for the Congress, its veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today resigned from all positions, including the primary membership, of the party.

In a five-page letter sent to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, he hit out at the way the party is being run by senior leader Rahul Gandh and said it had "lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India".

"It is, therefore, with great regret and an extremely leaden heart that I have decided to sever my half-a-century-old association with the Indian National Congress and hereby resign from all my positions including the parimary membership of the Indian National Congress," he said.

Azad, 73, had recently resigned as the head of the campaign committee of the Jammu & Kashmir Congress.

IANS adds:

Azad has been upset since being ignored for the Rajya Sabha membership after he retired as the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House.

He was one of the prominent leaders of the party G-23 group which demanded sweeping reforms in the party.

