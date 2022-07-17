Veteran Congress leader Alva to be opposition's VP candidate
Margaret AlvaIANS (File photo)
Politics

Veteran Congress leader Alva to be opposition's VP candidate

IANS

New Delhi, July 17, 2022

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Margaret Alva was on Sunday announced as the opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate.

The name of Alva, who has also been Governor of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, and hails from Karnataka, was decided after opposition parties met at NCP supremo's Sharad Pawar residence.

The NDA has fielded West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar for the post.

BJP chief J. P. Nadda announced the name of Dhankhar after the Parliamentary Board meeting at party headquarters on Saturday evening.

IANS

Congress Leader
Joint Opposition candidate
Vice-Presidential election
Margaret Alva

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in