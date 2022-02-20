UP registers 57.58% polling till 5 pm in third phase of Assembly elections

Lucknow, February 20, 2022

About 57.58 per cent of the voters in Uttar Pradesh cast their ballots till 5 pm in the third phase of polling in 59 constituencies in the elections to the state legislative assemby today.

Voting had begun at 7 am amidst tight security and was due to end at 6 pm. The final polling figures would be higher when all the data from remote polling stations is collated, officials said.

The 59 constituencies that went to the polls today are spread over 16 districts.

Lalitpur district recorded the highest polling at 67.37 per cent followed by Etah with 63 per cent, and Mahoba 62.01 per cent till 5 p.m.

Kanpur Nagar district reported lowest turnout at 50.88 per cent till 5 p.m.

Other districts where polling was held include Auraiya which registered 57.42 per cent, Etawah 58.33 per cent, Farrukhabad 54.55 per cent, Fizozabad 57.35 per cent, Hamripur 57.89 per cent, Hathras 58.95 per cent, Jaluan 53.87 per cent, Jhansi 57.52 per cent, Kannauj 60.20 per cent, Kanpur Dehat 58.50 per cent, Kasganj 59.18 per cent, and Manpuri 60.82 per cent polling till 5 p.m.

(With inputs from IANS)

