UP Assembly session from Monday; in a first, September 22 reserved for women members

Lucknow, September 19, 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin its monsoon session today and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Sunday that, in a first, September 22 would be dedicated to women members of both the assembly as well as the legislative council.

Adityanath made the announcement about the decision at a meeting of legislators of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies on the eve of the session here.

The session on September 22 is expected to have 47 women members in the assembly and six in the council, the upper house of the legislature, as attendees.

The Chief Minister urged the women members to speak on Mission Shakti and other programmes being run by the state government for the safety, respect and self-reliance of the women of the state during the special session.

He also requested the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna to make a woman member the presiding officer in both the houses to make the day special.

He also urged members to take part in the house proceedings with full devotion, giving maximum time and demonstrating ideal conduct, adding that those who are not able to attend the proceedings of the house for some reasons should inform their whip so that the proceedings can start on time.

Stating that the members of the ruling party should maintain discipline, Adityanath said that all members should present their views and back their statements with facts for creating public awareness.

He said that the work done by Uttar Pradesh to control spread of lumpy virus should be highlighted in both the houses. “Opposition is at a loss for issues and hence, will try to disturb the proceedings of the house. We must not give the ‘unemployed’ opposition issues and should be careful of what we speak,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that, to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on September 25, programmes should be organised at booth level and people should be made aware about the ideology and works of the late leader.

He also spoke about the need to be "Vocal for Local" to achieve the goal of self-reliant India and said the campaign should be taken to the grassroots level.

He urged all members to get their medical check-up done on the first day of the session at the camp set up by the Health Department.

IANS adds:

"September 22 has been reserved for women members as per the agenda that the business advisory committee has approved for the house from September 19 to 23. Only the women members will be allowed to speak after the question hour on this day reserved for women," said the Speaker Satish Mahana.

At his interaction with a group of women MLAs recently, Mahana had assured them that a day would be reserved for them in the monsoon session.

Meanwhile, major opposition parties have stepped up preparations to question the state government on the law-and-order situation, inflation and other issues of public interest in the brief session.

On Monday, the state assembly will be adjourned for the day after condoling the death of BJP's sitting member Arvind Giri from Gola Gokarannath assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri. Giri died early this month.

The state government also proposes to carry out the legislative business that includes tabling of new bills and replacing bills for the ordinances that have been promulgated after the budget session of state assembly.

The state assembly premises have been renovated for the monsoon session and the galleries and lobbies have been given a new look.

"Yes, we have given a new look to the galleries. Changes have also been made in the lobbies and the interior of the house," said Mahana.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate a three-day health camp for legislators in the state assembly premises on Monday.

A team of six doctors has been deployed for the legislators at the health camp that will be functional for three days.

For medical examination of women members, space has been provided at the secretariat dispensary.

