UP Assembly elections: More than 60.17% votes cast in first phase of polling

Lucknow, February 10, 2022

More than 60.17 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise in the first of seven phases of polling held in 58 of the 403 constituencies in the elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly today.

The 58 constituences that went to the polls today were spread over 11 districts of India's most populous state.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said Agra saw 60.33% of the voters turn out to cast their ballots, Aligarh 60.49%, Baghpat 61.35%, Bulandshahar 60.52%, Gautam Buddha Nagar 56.73%, Ghaziabad 54.77%, Hapur 60.50%, Mathura 63.28%, Meerut 60.91%, Muzaffarnagar 65.34%, and Shamli 69.42%.

There were a total of 623 candidates in the fray for these 58 seats, including 73 women.

As many as 2.28 crore voters (1.04 crore of them female) were eligible to vote today. As many as 26,027 polling booths had been set up in 10,853 polling stations in the 11 districts.

Voting began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm. Official sources said the final polling percentage could be slightly higher, with information from some of the far-flung polling stations yet to come in.

The remaining six phases of polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held on February 14, 20, 23 and March 3 and 7.

Along with Uttar Pradesh, four other states are also going to the polls in this round of elections. Of them, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand will vote in a single phase on February 14. Manipur will have polling in two phases on the rescheduled dates of February 28 and March 5 instead of February 27 and March 3 as announced by the Commission earlier.

Counting of votes in all five states will be held on March 10.

IANS adds:

This phase is crucial for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which had won 53 of these 58 seats in 2017.

Of the remaining five seats, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won two each, while the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) had bagged one.

The BJP victory in the region was not just big but also comprehensive. The party won 23 of the 53 seats with a victory margin of over 20 per cent votes.

The SP and the RLD, which are contesting the 2022 elections in an alliance and are the principal challengers to the ruling BJP, will need to make huge gains here if they hope to unseat Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While the SP was runner-up in 15 seats and third in 14, the RLD was runner-up in only three and in the third position in 11 seats.

The BSP, which could manage to win only two seats, was ranked second in 30 Assembly constituencies and the Congress in 5 seats.

The BSP had polled more than 50,000 votes in as many as 28 seats.

Overall, in as many as 27 seats out of 53, the victory margin of the BJP was less than the votes polled by the party at the third position.

Clearly, division of opposition votes did help the BJP in several seats.

Some prominent BJP candidates in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 include former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and nine state ministers, including Suresh Rana, Shrikant Sharma and Chaudhary Lakshmi Narain.

BJP State General Secretary Pankaj Singh, Sangeet Som, Satyaveer Tyagi and Mriganka Singh are some other big names contesting polls in the first phase.

SP has fielded former minister Shahid Manzoor and Nahid Hasan while the BSP has fielded Madan Chauhan and Kriparam Sharma during this phase.

Avtar Singh Bhadana, Gajraaj Singh, Tej Pal Singh and Manisha Ahlawat are some prominent candidates from the RLD while Pradeep Mathur and Pankhuri Pathak from Congress and Pankaj Awana of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are also in the fray.

Meanwhile, nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at different locations to maintain law and order in the poll-bound state.

