Unnecessarily being dragged, Sonia on Adhir Ranjan controversy

New Delhi, July 28, 2022

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said she was unnecessarily being dragged into the controversy surrounding party floor leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "Rashtrapatni" remark, saying that he has already apologised.

Chowdhury on Wednesday courted controversy after he referred to President Droupadi Murmu as "Rashtrapatni" in the Lower House.

After the House adjourned on Thursday, Gandhi walked up to an agitated Rama Devi and reportedly told her that when Chowdhury had already apologised, why was she being dragged into it?

When Union Minister Smriti Irani, who was also present, tried to intervene, Gandhi asked her not to speak to her. Later, Supriya Sule of NCP from opposition benches and Pralhad Joshi from the Government's pacifed the agitated members, sources said.

Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh said: "Atrocious and outrageous behaviour by Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha today! But will she be pulled up by the Speaker? Are rules only meant for the Opposition?"

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury issued a statement and said that it was a slip of tongue and was committed by mistake. "The BJP is creating a furore about something which was said by mistake while speaking on the subject. I made a mistake, just once."

He said he had apologised for it and the BJP is making a mountain out of a molehill.

Sonia Gandhi too said that he had apologised and tried to pacify the opposition MPs when the incident took place.

IANS