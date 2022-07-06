Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, R C P Singh resign

New Delhi, July 6, 2022

Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and R C P Singh resigned from the Union Council of Ministers today, a day before their terms as members of the Rajya Sabha is due to end.

Navvi was the Minister of Minority Affairs and Singh handled the Steel portfolio.

The President has accepted their resignations, a press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignations of Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," it said.

Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Smriti Zubin Irani, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Cabinet Minister, has been assigned the charge of the Ministry of Steel, in addition to his existing portfolio, the communique added.

IANS adds:

Sources said that the Prime Minister lauded the contribution of Naqvi and Singh as ministers during a meeting of the Union Cabinet -- the last for both ministers - earlier in the day.

Sources said that after the Cabinet meeting, Naqvi, who was also the Deputy Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, met BJP chief J. P. Nadda at party headquarters here.

Singh, who is from the Janata Dal-United, was made minister during last year's cabinet reshuffle.

The BJP and the JD-U both did not give ticket to Naqvi and Singh during last month's biennial Rajya Sabha polls.

There is speculation in political circles that Naqvi may be made the BJP-led NDA candidate for the post of Vice-President.

"Several names are doing rounds and Naqvi's name is one of them. There is also speculation that he may be appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir," a party insider said.

