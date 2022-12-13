Udhayanidhi Stalin to be sworn in as TN minister on Wednesday

Chennai, December 13, 2022

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, will be sworn in as a minister in the cabinet of his father on Wednesday, December 14.

An official communication from the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan stated that the swearing in will take place at 9.30 am at the Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan.

Udhayanidhi is a legislator from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

He is also the State secretary of the DMK youth wing besides being a movie actor and a producer.

He is likely to get the portfolio of Programme Implementation, Rural Development and Youth Affairs and Sports. The Tamil Nadu government is on a major development spree in sports activities with sports hubs coming up across the state.

Sources in the party told IANS that the young leader was supposed to join the Cabinet during the swearing-in of the government in May 2021 but could not due to some prior commitments in the film industry.

IANS