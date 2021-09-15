Trinamool RS member Arpita Ghosh's resignation accepted

New Delhi, September 15, 2021

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Arpita Ghosh's resignation from the upper house of the Parliament has been accepted, a statement said on Wednesday.

"Ms Arpita Ghosh, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the state of West Bengal, resigned her seat in the Rajya Sabha and her resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. September 15, 2021," a Rajya Sabha bulletin, issued by Secretary General P. P. K. Ramacharyulu, said.

Ghosh was in controversy for allegedly breaking the glass of a door and having a scuffle with Parliament staff during the recent turbulent Monsoon session and a complaint was lodged against her by a female assistant security officer.

However, it is not clear whether her resignation is connected to the incident.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal had, at that time, termed it an unfortunate incident and defended the staff, saying that the MP was stopped as sanitisation work was going to begin.

