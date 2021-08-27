TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit to hold additional charge as Governor of Punjab

New Delhi, August 27, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind today appointed Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to discharge the functions of the Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties.

This will be with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of Punjab and until regular arrangements are made, a press communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"The President of India has also been pleased to appoint Shri Banwarilal Purohit to be the Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh, in addition to his duties as Governor of Punjab," the communique added.

Purohit will suceed Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore who has been serving as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh since August 22, 2016.

