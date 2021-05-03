TN Governor accepts Chief Minister Palaniswami's resignation

Chennai, May 3, 2021

Tamil Nadu Governor Bhanwarilal Purohit on Monday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and also dissolved the 15th Legislative Assembly.

The Governor requested Palaniswami to continue till alternate arrangements are made.

In the April 6 elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the DMK-led front had defeated the AIADMK-led front as per the results of Sunday, and this led to Palaniswami, who is also the joint coordinator of the AIADMK, stepping down.

Newly-elected legislators of the DMK, which has secured a majority on its own in the 234-member Assembly, will be meeting at party headquarters "Anna Arivalam" on Tuesday to elect party President M. K. Stalin as their leader. Stalin, according to party leaders, will be sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 7 in the Raj Bhavan premises in a simple function taking into account the surging cases of Covid.

IANS