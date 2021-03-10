Tirath Singh Rawat sworn in as new Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun, March 10, 2021

Tirath Singh Rawat, the BJP MP from Pauri Garhwal, was sworn in on Wednesday as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, a day after the resignation of Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Chief Minister at the Raj Bhawan in Dehradun.

"Congratulations to Tirath Singh Rawat on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience. I am confident that under his leadership the state will continue to scale new heights of progress," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted minutes after the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier in the day, the BJP Legislative Party chose Tirath Singh Rawat as its new leader. Outgoing Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat made the announcement about the new leader to journalists after the meeting.

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', MPs Ajay Bhatt, Mala Rajya Lakshmi and Naresh Bansal and BJP National General Secretary and state in-charge Dushyant Gautam were present at the meeting.

The meeting was called following the resignation by Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday on the direction of the BJP's central leadership after three days of turmoil, with several party MLAs expressing their unhappiness over the functioning of the former Chief Minister.

IANS