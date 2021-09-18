Those who 'surprised' with betrayal should be ready for 'shock': Punjab CM's Press Secretary

Chandigarh, September 18, 2021

Indicating loud and clear a "rebellion" by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, if he is forced to resign by the Congress High Command, his Press Secretary on Saturday said the people who "surprised" with the betrayal should be ready for a "shock" with vengeance.

"If people 'surprise' you with betrayal, you have a right to 'shock' them back with due vengeance. Period," Press Secretary Vimal Sumbly said in a tweet, without talking about the ongoing tussle between the Chief Minister and the high command.

Meanwhile, the Congress central observers, party general secretary Ajay Maken and Harish Chowdhry, reached Chandigarh for the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting slated in the evening. State party in-charge Harish Rawat is also here.

Just a few hours ahead of a meeting of the CLP, the high command is said to have conveyed to Amarinder Singh that he should resign to enable the election of a new leader.

However, the Chief Minister is learnt to have threatened to quit the party for being humiliated.

"Amarinder Singh spoke to Congress President Sonia Gandhi in the morning and told her he is being humiliated and he will resign from the party," a close confidant of the Chief Minister, told IANS.

According to some senior party leaders, the high command has categorically asked Amarinder Singh to step down.

Responding to the political developments, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar tweeted: "Kudos to Sh Rahul Gandhi for adopting Alexandrian solution to this Punjabi version of Gordian knot.

"Surprisingly, this bold leadership decision to resolve Punjab Congress imbroglio has not only enthralled Congress workers but has sent shudders down the spines of Akalis."

The decision to call the CLP comes in the wake of the fresh letter signed by a majority of legislators who expressed dissatisfaction with Amarinder Singh and demanding his removal from the Chief Minister's post.

NNN