Telangana CM leaves for Mumbai, to meet Uddhav Thackeray

Hyderabad, February 20, 2022

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday left for Mumbai to meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, has recently intensified efforts to consolidate non-BJP political parties across the country.

On Sunday, KCR was accompanied by a team of TRS leaders, including his daughter and MLC K. Kavita, and MPs J. Santosh Kumar, and Ranjit Reddy.

Thackeray had spoken to Chandrasekhar Rao over the phone on Wednesday and invited him to Mumbai. The BJP's erstwhile partner in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena is heading the state in a coalition with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

KCR had earlier announced his plans to play a key role in forging a national alliance against the BJP. Apart from the Shiv Sena, KCR is also planning to meet Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda in Karnataka.

KCR has been on the warpath against the BJP after it has begun aggressively targeting the ruling TRS party in Telangana.

IANS