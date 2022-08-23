Telangana BJP president arrested amid protests over Delhi liquor scam

Hyderabad, August 23, 2022

Telangana Police on Tuesday arrested state BJP president Bandi Sanjay after thwarting his attempt to sit on a protest in Jangaon district over booking of cases against party workers for protesting at TRS MLC K. Kavitha's residence the previous day.

Amid tight security, the police shifted Sanjay to a police training centre in Karimnagar.

The situation on Tuesday turned tense as BJP activists stepped in to prevent the police from arresting Sanjay. However, police deployed in large numbers managed to take the BJP leader away even as his supporters tried to block the path at several points on the route.

The BJP leader was preparing to sit on protest along with other party leaders and workers against the arrest of party workers near the residence of Kavitha in Hyderabad on Monday over her alleged involvement in Delhi liquor scam. The BJP leaders alleged that the protestors were booked under non-bailable sections.

Raising slogans against the TRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the BJP workers tried to resist the police. This led to high tension and the police had a tough time in controlling the situation.

The police finally arrested Sanjay, who is a Member of Parliament, and some other leaders and shifted them to Karimnagar.

BJP has alleged that Kavitha, who is daughter of Chief Minister KCR, was involved in the multi-crore scam.

Kavita had on Monday denied any wrongdoing and threatened legal action against BJP leaders in this matter.

Meanwhile, Sanjay alleged that KCRA was trying to create a West Bengal-like situation by resorting to arrests of BJP leaders and workers.

The state BJP chief also made it clear that he would continue his ongoing "Praja Sangram yatra" and expose the corruption of KCR and his family.

The MP said KCR was scared due to the huge public response to his padyatra. He questioned the arrest when he was undertaking the padyatra peacefully and there was no law and order problem anywhere.

The BJP has called for state-wide protests against the arrest of Bandi Sanjay. Black flag protests will be held on Tuesday evening in all mandal headquarters, it said.

IANS