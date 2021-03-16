Swapan Dasgupta resigns from RS after BJP names him as a candidate in Bengal polls

New Delhi, March 16, 2021

Swapan Dasgupta, the BJP candidate from Tarakeshwar Assembly constituency in West Bengal, on Tuesday resigned from the Rajya Sabha after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) pointed out that a nominated member cannot join a political party.

It is learnt that the journalist-turned-politician has sent his resignation with the request that it can be accepted by Wednesday.

His term as Rajya Sabha member will end in April 2021.

"I have resigned from the Rajya Sabha today to commit myself totally to the fight for a better Bengal. I hope to file my nomination as BJP candidate for the Tarakeshwar Assembly seat in the next few days," Dasgupta said on Twitter.

On Sunday, the BJP had announced Dasgupta's candidature from Tarakeshwar.

IANS