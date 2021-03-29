Stalin promises Assembly resolution against Centre's farm laws

Chennai, March 29, 2021

DMK chief and Chief Ministerial candidate M. K. Stalin on Monday asserted that the first priority of his government, once it assumes office, will be to pass a resolution against the three farm laws enacted by the Central government.

Addressing election meetings at Tirupathur and Jholarpet, he noted that while Punjab, Kerala, and West Bengal passed resolutions against the farm laws, the K. Palaniswami-led AIADMK government refrained from doing so.

Lashing out against both the AIADMK and its ally PMK for keeping quiet while the three farm laws and the CAA were passed in Parliament, Stalin questioned their claims to be supporters of minority communities. The DMK had organised 2 crore signatures against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and its members had voted against it in Parliament, he added.

He also promised to establish a government medical college, a polytechnic college and a mango pulp factory in Thirupathur district as well open SIPCOT industrial complexes at two centres -- Natrampalli and Mallagunda -- in the district.

Local candidates - DMK's K. Devaraji (Jolarpet), A. Nallathambi (Tirupathur), and A. C. Vilwanathan (Ambur) and IUML's Nari Mohammed Nayeem (Vaniyambadi) were also present.

IANS