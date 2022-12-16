Sparks fly in Rajya Sabha over demand for discussion on Chinese transgressions

New Delhi, December 16, 2022

The Rajya Sabha on Friday witnessed heated exchanges between the Opposition and the treasury benches over their demand for discussion on Chinese transgressions at the LAC.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The Chair should allow opposition's notices on the issue as this is an important issue and all the members want a discussion. "

The request was ignored by the Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was in the Chair, and the house was adjourned till 12 noon but not before the Congress MPs trooped into the well of the House.

Harivansh warned the members to refrain from making comments on the Chair.

Accusing the opposition of disrupting the proceedings and disallowing the House to function smoothly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Congress is not bothered about the common man's issue."

Apparently, there was lack of coordination between the Opposition as Nadimul Haque of Trinamool Congress went ahead with the Zero Hour issue and so did Mahua Manjhi of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

The Chair said said eight notices had been received under rule 267 but they had been rejected.

