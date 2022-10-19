Sonia visits Kharge, congratulates him on his election as Congress President

New Delhi, October 19, 2022

Outgoing Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday visited veteran party leader Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here and congratulated him on his election as her successor with a huge margin.

Mrs Gandhi, who was accompanied by her daughter and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, extended her best wishes to Kharge, his wife Radhabai and their family.

Kharge, the first non-Gandhi president of the Congress in over two decades, was declared winner in the October 17 election after the counting of votes today. He secured 7,897 votes against his rival Shashi Tharoor who got 1,072 votes.

Soon after the result was declared, Kharge's supporters broke into dance and burst crackers outside the Congress headquarters here.

NNN