Sonia questions Modi's silence on violence, other problems in country

Udaipur, May 13, 2022

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the ongoing violence and other problems in the country as she inaugurated her party's three-day "Chintan Shivir".

She said that the Chintan Shivir, or brainstorming session, would give the party an opportunity to discuss the numerous challenges that the country is facing as a result of the policies of the BJP and of the RSS and its affiliates.

"So it is both a chintan about national issues and a meaningful atma-chintan about our party organisation," she said in her inaugural speech.

Targeting the Prime Minister, she said that the BJP's "maximum governance, minimum government" means "more empty slogans, diversionary tactics and utter silence on the part of an ever-so eloquent Prime Minister when the healing touch is most needed".

"By now it has become abundantly and most painfully clear what Prime Minister Modi and his colleagues really mean by their frequently repeated slogan: maximum governance, minimum government. It means keeping the country in a state of permanent polarisation, compelling our people to live in a constant state of fear and insecurity.

"It means viciously targeting, victimising and often brutalising minorities who are an integral part of our society and are equal citizens of our republic. It means using our society's age-old pluralities to divide us and subverting the carefully nurtured idea of unity in diversity," she said.