Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED by 11 a.m.

New Delhi, July 21, 2022

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the National Herald case, is likely to reach ED Headquarters by 11 a.m. today.

She will be questioned by a team of joint director level official including a woman.

ED sources have suggested that she will be asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five days of questioning.

Her questioning, which was scheduled to take place on June 23, was postponed on her request as she was not well.

As per the sources, the ED would ask Sonia Gandhi about her role in the deal between Young India (YI) and Associated Journal Ltd (AJL).

Earlier Rahul Gandhi had said that late Moti Lal Vora was looking after all these sorts of affairs. Vora held 12 per cent stakes in YI whereas Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi held 76 per cent stakes in it.

As per the ED, Gandhis are major beneficiaries in the whole deal. Earlier Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjuna Kharge were questioned by the ED. Since Vora has passed away the needle of suspicion went towards the Gandhis.

IANS