Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19, to be in isolation

New Delhi, August 13, 2022

Congress President Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 today, the party said.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. We wish her speedy recovery and good health," a post on the party's Twitter handle said.

Senior Congress leader and spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter that she would remain in isolation as per Government protocol.

Gandhi had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2. On June 12, she was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here for treatment for fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract and other post-COVID symptoms.

She was admitted to the hospital in the afternoon of June 12 when she developed profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent COVID infection, Jairam had said at that time.

