Sonia Gandhi joins Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka

Bengaluru, October 6, 2022

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the party's Rahul Gandhi-led Kanyakumari-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya district of Karnataka.

The party workers and leaders were looking forward to the top leader's participation, seeing it as a morale booster for the workers which will improve the party's prospects in the state.

The yatra resumed this morning from Mandya district after the break of two days in view of Vijayadashami and Dussehra festivals. It started from Pandavapura and is slated to stop at Chowdenahalli Gate in Mandya district in the evening.

Former Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is one of the two candidates in the Congress presidential election, is also expected to join the yatra.

Sonia Gandhi joined the padyatra briefly between Pandavapura and Nagamangala towns. She had arrived in Mysuru on Monday and had put up in a resort near the backwaters of Kabini.

The 150-day 3,500-km yatra, which began at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on October 7, has covered Kerala and is now in Karnataka for the last seven days. It has been successful in getting good response in the state, prompting the ruling BJP to plan a series of tours and conventions across to counter the padayatra.

In all, the yatra will be in Karnataka for 21 days and cover 511 kilometres. It has covered Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts and is now in Mandya district.

IANS