Sonia Gandhi hospitalised in Delhi for treatment of COVID-19 related issues

New Delhi, June 12, 2022

Ten days after testing positive for COVID-19, Congress President Sonia Gandhi was today admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here for treatment of COVID-related issues.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to COVID-related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation," party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewal said on Twitter.

"We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well-wishers for their concern and good wishes," he added.

Gandhi had tested positive for the coronavirus on June 2 and had isolated herself.

