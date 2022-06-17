Sonia Gandhi being treated for fungal infection in lower respiratory tract, other post-COVID symptoms
New Delhi, June 17, 2022
Congress President Sonia Gandhi is undergoing treatment for fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract and other post-COVID symptoms at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, the party said today.
Congress spokesman Jairam Ramesh said in a statement that Gandhi was admitted to the hospital in the afternoon of June 12 when she developed profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent COVID infection.
"She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning. A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission.
"She is currently being treated for it along with other post-COVID symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment," the statement added.
