Sonia facing speech issues, may seek some relief: Sources

New Delhi, July 21, 2022

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may reach the ED office with Sonia Gandhi's medical documents to seek some relief for her mother as she is facing speech issues, sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Thursday.

Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the ED on Thursday in the National Herald case.

The source said that Sonia Gandhi faces some problems while speaking due to post-Covid issues.

"She has a problem due to the disease. We will see how to proceed further," said the source.

Due to her health issues, Sonia Gandhi was unable to join the probe earlier and had sought postponements earlier. As per the scheduled date, she has to appear before the ED on Thursday.

She will be questioned by a team of joint director level officials, including a woman.

Sources have suggested that she will be asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five day-questioning, ED sources claimed.

"We have to ask her about her role in the deal between Young India and Associated Journal Ltd (AJL)," the sources said.

IANS