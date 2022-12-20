Shankar Chaudhary elected Speaker of Gujarat Assembly

Gandhinagar, December 20, 2022

Shankar Chaudhary, the BJP MLA from Tharad, was on Tuesday elected unanimously as the Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and Shehra MLA Jethabhai Bharwad as the Deputy Speaker.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel moved a motion to elect Chaudhary as the Speaker, which was seconded by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rishikesh Patel and put for vote. The Congress supported the motion and he was elected unanimously.

Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai moved a motion to elect Jethabhai Bharwad as Deputy Speaker and it was seconded by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and put for vote. Congress supported this proposal, too.

Three independent MLAs Mavji Desai (Dhanera), Dhavalsinh Zala (Bayad) and Dharmednrasinh Vaghela (Vaghodia) on Tuesday met Governor Acharya Devvrat and informed him that they have extended support to the ruling party.

The single day session is going to have two sittings. In the first sitting, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected. In the second session, the Governor will address the House.

Congress has not named the leader of its legislative party so far. Last Sunday, the Congress Legislative Party met in the presence of observer B. K. Hariprasad. However, instead of electing one from amongst themselves, the 17 MLAs adopted a resolution authorising the party high command to name the leader. The central leadership is yet to take a decision in the matter.

IANS