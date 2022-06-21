Several Shiv Sena MLAs in Surat hotel, Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde too arrives early morning

Surat, June 21, 2022

Several MLAs of the Shiv Sena are camping in a hotel in this city in South Gujarat. Sources said they are dissatisfied and unhappy with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Highly placed sources said that first 11 rooms were booked in Le Meridien hotel, and around 9.30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, 11 MLAs arrived in Surat and checked into the hotel.

Another group led by Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde reached Surat around 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sources said the entire room booking was done from Mumbai and Gujarat BJP leaders were informed late last night. After the arrival of all MLAs in the hotel, Surat Police was instructed to provide protection and since then police have been deployed at the place.

Gujarat BJP chief C. Patil was in Surat till this morning.

IANS