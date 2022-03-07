Seventh and final phase of polling begins in UP Assembly elections

Lucknow, March 7, 2022

The seventh and final phase of polling in the elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly began amidst tight security today.

Voting is being held in this round in 54 constituencies spread across nine districts: Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra.

Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm in 51 constituencies and at 4 pm in three.

There are a total of 2.06 crore electors in these 54 constituencies, including 1.09 crore men, 97.08 lakh women and 1,027 of the third gender.

Today's voting will decide the fate of 613 candidates, including 75 women.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made elaborate security and other arrangements to ensure a free and fair poll. It has set up 12,210 polling stations and 23,614 polling booths in these constituencies.

With today's voting, the polling in the five States that went to the polls in this round of assembly elections will come to an end.

Of the five states, Goa and Uttarakhand had single-phase polling on February 14, while Punjab had single-phase polling on February 20. Manipur voted in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

The first six phases of polling in Uttar Pradesh were held on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27 and March 3.

Counting of votes in all five states will be taken up on March 10 and all the results are expected to be out by that evening.

IANS adds:

The final round of polling in Uttar Pradesh will be a test of the alliances carved out by both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) with small caste-based parties.

BJP's allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's new friends Apna Dal (K), Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) of Om Prakash Rajbhar and others, are key players in the final phase.

Once considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, the region saw BJP making inroads in 2017 by winning 29 seats along with its allies Apna Dal (4) and SBSP (3).

The BSP had got six seats and Samajwadi Party 11 seats.

Prominent contestants in this phase include UP ministers Neelkanth Tiwari, Anil Rajbhar, Ravindra Jaiswal, Girish Yadav and Rama Shankar Singh Patel.

Dara Singh Chauhan who had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and joined the Samajwadi Party is also contesting from Ghosi in Mau.

The BJP is going all out to retain its bastion while the Samajwadi Party is hoping to regain the constituencies it won in the 2012 Assembly elections.

Also, the seventh and last phase of UP assembly elections will be a litmus test for allies on both the sides-- from Anupriya Patel in BJP-led alliance to Om Prakash Rajbhar in the SP-led alliance.

In this election, BJP has fielded 48 candidates on its symbol while its ally Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party have fielded three candidates each.

The SP has fielded 45 candidates on its symbol while its ally SBSP has fielded seven candidates and Apna Dal (K) has fielded two candidates.

NNN