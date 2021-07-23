RS proceedings washed out for second day in a row

New Delhi, July 23, 2021

Rajya Sabha business was washed out for the second day in a row on Friday due to the Opposition's insistence on a probe in the Pegasus snooping issue.

When the House resumed, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to make a statement but was not allowed. Deputy Leader of the House Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi intervened to say that the Minister concerned had already made a statement.

Following pandemonium, the Chair adjourned the House for the day

Earlier, suspended MP Santanu Sen refused to withdraw from the House, and the Deputy Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 2.30 p.m.

The House was first adjourned till 12 noon and then till 12.30 p.m.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh appealed to the member to withdraw from the House, but Sen did not heed the advice and as per rule no business can be conducted if the suspended member remains in the House.

Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen was suspended for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session a day after he snatched papers from IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha.

Chairman of the House M. Venkaiah Naidu asked him to withdraw from the House and allow the House to function.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Minister V. Muraleedharan moved a suspension motion against Santanu Sen for the remaining part of the session.

While Trinamool's Sukhendu Shekhar Roy raised the point of order that it was not in the List of Business, the chair said he had allowed it.

IANS