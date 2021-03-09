RS adjourned twice over fuel price hike issue

New Delhi, March 9, 2021

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. for the second time on Tuesday after the opposition created uproar on the refusal of the Chair to allow a discussion on the fuel price hike.

The opposition resorted to sloganeering seeking discussion, but the chair said the members will get ample opportunity to raise the issue.

The House continued with Question Hour for some time when it met at 12 noon but, due to the continued pandemonium, it was adjourned till 2 p.m.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha Chairman rejected the notice for suspension of business for a discussion on the fuel price hike issue given by the Opposition for the second consecutive day under rule 267.

The notices were given by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Satish Chandra Mishra of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Tiruchi Siva of the DMK and Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena.

The Chair continued with the Zero Hour amid sloganeering by the opposition members. Deputy Chairman Harivansh said, "The chairman's ruling can't be reopened."

To this, Siva raised a point of order, "that zero hour can be only raised when House is in order." BJP member Bhupinder Yadav objected to this saying that under rule 258 the ruling given by chairman is binding on all.

The opposition members resorted to sloganeering on the fuel price hike and the House was adjourned till 12 noon.

Oil marketing companies (OMC) kept fuel prices unchanged for the tenth consecutive day across the four metros. In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 91.17 per litre.

Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was priced at Rs 97.57, Rs 93.11 and Rs 91.35 per litre, respectively.

IANS