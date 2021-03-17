Rajya Sabha biennial election on April 12 to fill three seats from Kerala

New Delhi, March 17, 2021

The Election Commission (EC) today announced the Rajya Sabha biennial election schedule to fill three seats from Kerala with the date of polling on April 12.

The three seats are falling vacant as the term of office of the three members is due to expire on their retirement in April. The members are Abdul Wahab, K K Ragesh and Vayalar Ravi, who will retire on April 21.

According to the election schedule announced by the Election Commission, the notifications for the poll will be issued on March 24. The last date for making nominations will be March 31. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 3. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be April 5 and polling will be held on April 12 from 9:00 am-4:00 pm.

The counting of votes will take place on the same day at 5:00 pm, the release added.

