Rajya Sabha adjourned for day amid Opposition ruckus

New Delhi, July 29, 2022

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday as the Opposition continued to disrupt the proceedings demanding a discussion on a host of issues including inflation and the "Agnipath" scheme.

Soon after the House reconvened after the first adjournment, the Opposition members trooped to the well, raising slogans and displaying placards.

Amid the ruckus, the House was adjourned for the day to meet on Monday.

Earlier, when the House met at 11 a.m., the Opposition members started sloganeering as soon as Deputy Chairman Harivansh started reading out notices received for discussion.

When his repeated pleas for peace fell on deaf ears, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Opposition members had given notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 seeking a discussion on the issues.

IANS