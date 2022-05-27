Rajasthan minister upset with Gehlot offers to resign

Jaipur, May 27, 2022

Rajasthan Minister of Youth and Sports Ashok Chandna on Thursday requested Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to relieve him from his position.

In a tweet, Chandna, who appeared upset with the Chief Minister, requested Gehlot to relieve him from the "ignominious ministerial post".

Chandra further suggested to Gehlot that he give the position to IAS officer Kuldeep Ranka, as "he is the minister of all the departments".

Ranka is the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

IANS