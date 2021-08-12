Rahul leads Opposition march against govt, says 'murder of democracy'

New Delhi, August 12, 2021

Members of Parliament and leaders of various opposition parties marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk on Thursday to protest against the curtailment of the monsoon session.

The MPs held banners and placards calling for the withdrawal of the three Central farm laws and protesting against the "murder of democracy".

Leading the protest, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi alleged, "We have to come out here to speak to the press as we in Opposition are not allowed to speak in Parliament. This is a murder of democracy."

Gandhi alleged that the voice of 60 per cent of the country has been crushed, humiliated and yesterday in the Rajya Sabha. He said women MPs were physically beaten. "Parliament session is over, but as far as 60 per cent of the country is concerned, there has been no Parliament session," he said.

The Opposition leaders demanded that the three farm laws should be withdrawn immediately and said they were opposing the curtailment of the monsoon session which was scheduled till Friday.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "The opposition did not get a chance to present their views in the house and the incident against women MPs yesterday was against democracy as it felt like we were standing at the Pakistan border."

Opposition leaders are likely to meet the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to complain about Wednesday's incidents. Ahead of the march, the opposition MPs held a meeting in Parliament.

Parliament was adjourned sine die on Wednesday but the opposition alleged that when they were opposing the Insurance Bill in the House, the women MPs were manhandled by male marshals.

Congress MP Chhaya Verma, who is a Congress whip, said, "I was pushed by male marshals and subsequently I fell on Phulo Devi Netam who fell on the floor in the House while I was trying to make way."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said yesterday, "In my entire parliamentary career, I never saw anything like the way the women MPs were attacked today in the Upper House. More than 40 men and women were brought into the House from outside. It is very sad and painful, it is an attack on democracy."

Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said, also yesterday, "Insurance Amendment Bill to privatise GIC was passed in RS with a large force of security personnel present. The Govt refused to send it to a Select Committee, a demand by all Opposition parties including those close to the BJP. What happened this evening was worse than atrocious."

IANS