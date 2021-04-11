Rahul Gandhi to campaign in West Bengal elections from April 14

Kolkata, April 11, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will begin campaigning for his party in the West Bengal Assembly elections from April 14 and address rallies in Goalpokhar and Matigara-Naxalbari.

The former Congress president will start the campaign after four out of the eight phases of polling have ended in the State. The party is contesting 92 seats in alliance with the Left.

Leaders from Delhi who have campaigned for the Congress in the State include Salman Khurshid and Jaiveer Shergill. Apart from them, the party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is holding the fort in the State.

While the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are in direct contest, the Left is trying to win back its rural support, and the Congress is trying to retain its last tally of 44 in the 2016 elections. The Congress' vote share had declined to 4 per cent in the 2019 General Elections, but it still remains an important factor in some districts such as Purulia, Malda and Murshidabad.

IANS