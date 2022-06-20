Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED on Monday

New Delhi, June 20, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for the fourth time in connection with the National Herald case.

His appearance was initially scheduled for June 17, but the senior Congress leader had requested the ED to postpone his questioning in view of the illness of his mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Accepting his request, the agency asked him to appear on Monday.

For three consecutive days last week, Rahul Gandhi had been grilled for about 30 hours amid widespread Congress protests in the national capital against their leader being questioned.

He was reportedly questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

Sonia Gandhi, who is presently hospitalised with COVID-related health issues, has also been summoned on June 23 in the same case.

IANS