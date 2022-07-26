Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders detained by Delhi Police

New Delhi, July 26, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other parliamentarians were Tuesday detained by the Delhi Police after they sat in protest against the Central government near Vijay Chowk on the way from Parliament House to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Congress MPs carried out a protest march from Parliament House to Rashtrapati Bhavan in the wake of the questioning of Congress President Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and no discussion of important issues like price rise in Parliament.

However, as the parliamentarians moved forward to give a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, the Delhi Police stopped them midway near Vijay Chowk.

Subsequently, Congress parliamentarians, including Rahul Gandhi, sat in protest in front of Vijay Chowk.

The protesting Congress leaders, holding placards, raised slogans against the ED and the Central government.

There was a heavy deployment of police as well as paramilitary personnel and the Rapid Action Force.

Initially, the police began detaining other leaders, including women MPs, and at last Deepender Singh Hooda and Rahul Gandhi were left at the spot.

"What is the problem? We want to go there to meet the President and handover the memorandum. Why are we not allowed?" Rahul Gandhi could be heard asking a Delhi Police official.

The female Congress MPs could be seen being dragged by the police personnel and bundled into a bus.

Rahul Gandhi and the other parliamentarians were taken from the spot in a bus.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who was among the protesting leaders, said that they wished to meet President Murmu and apprise her of many issues including the misuse of central agencies, especially to target the Opposition members.

Rajya Sabha member K C Venugopal said the government is not allowing any discussion on price rise and the issue of vendetta politics of the ED.

"This government is making the Parliament a mockery. We want to give a memorandum to the President of India," Venugopal said.

Meanwhile, the questioning of Sonia Gandhi is currently underway at the ED office.

IANS