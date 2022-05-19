Rahul Gandhi leaves for UK to address Cambridge University on 'India@75'

New Delhi, May 19, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday flew to the United Kinngdom to attend a Cambridge University programme where he will speak on "India@75", the challenges and way ahead for a resilient, modern India.

Gandhi will be speaking on May 23, holding a conversation with Dr Shruti Kapila of Corpus Christi College.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, said that Gandhi will address and interact at Cambridge University on "India at 75", and also speak at the "Ideas for India" conference in London and "interact with Indian diaspora on what the present and future holds".

Gandhi recently participated in the party's three-day "Chintan Shivir" where the Congress finalised a strategy to take on the BJP and decided to hit the streets from June 15, and begin a major programme, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, from Kaniyakumari, on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

IANS