Rahul Gandhi demands compensation for families of dead farmers

New Delhi, December 7, 2021

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded compensation for families of the farmers who lost their lives during the protests against the three farm laws which have now been withdrawn by the Central government.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi further said that around 700 farmers died during the protests and requested the Centre to pay compensation and give government jobs to the family members.

He also said that the Punjab government has already given financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs to the families of the deceased and also provided jobs.

"I want the farmers to be given their rights, they should be given compensation as well as jobs, the Punjab government has given Rs 5 lakh compensation for around 400 farmers and also provided jobs for 152 of them," he said.

The Congress MP also claimed that he had a list of the names of the dead farmers and will produce it in the House.

"We have made another list of 70 farmers from Haryana which I will also lay in the House," he said.

"The Prime Minister apologised to the nation and the farmers. He also accepted that he made a mistake. On November 30, Agricultural Minister (Narendra Singh Tomar) was asked a question - how many farmers died in the agitation? He said he doesn't have any data."

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking compensation for the families of the dead farmers but was it turned down by the Speaker.

The government, in its earlier reply to a question, said that it has not kept track of farmers who lost their lives in the agitation and hence the question of compensation does not arise.

IANS