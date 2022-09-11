Rahul Gandhi begins 19-day Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Thiruvananthapuram, September 11, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has embarked on a Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir from September 8 commenced the 19-day Kerala leg of the journey from Parassala bordering Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The former Congress president reached Parassala on Saturday night and started the journey in the morning. He was accorded a warm welcome with people thronging both sides of the road to shower petals on him.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal, who is coordinating the Yatra, and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and party general secretary Digvijaya Singh were walking along with Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi will be reaching Thiruvananthapuram city on Monday and will address a public meeting there. The Congress leader is covering around 25 km on foot per day.

Kerala Pradesh Congress committee President K. Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly and senior Congress leader V. D. Satheeshan, coordinator for the Kerala leg of the Yatra, Kodikkunnil Suresh MP, Thiruvananthapuram District congress president Palode Ravi and senior leader Manacaud Suresh were also present with Rahul Gandhi as he began the Kerala leg of the "padyatra".

IANS