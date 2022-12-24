Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP, RSS as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi

New Delhi, December 24, 2022

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the national capital on Saturday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS, saying that their policies are to spread hate but the common people want harmony.

"The policies of the BJP and RSS are to spread fear and hatred, we will not allow it. I have opened a shop of love in the hatred market," he said.

The 3,570 km, 150-day Kanyakumari-Kashmir journey on foot, led by Rahul Gandhi, started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the southern tip of mainland India, on September 7 and has traversed so far through Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana before reaching Delhi this morning.

The yatra, which entered the capital through the Badarpur border in the early hours of Saturday, will reach Ashram at 10.30 a.m.

After a short break, the mega walkathon will resume at 1.30 p.m. and reach Red Fort via Hazrat Nizamuddin and India Gate.

After reaching the Red Fort, Rahul Gandhi will pay tributes at Rajghat, following which the yatra will halt until January 3, 2023.

During the the nine-day break, the containers, which house the yatris during the nights, will be repaired and prepared for the harsh winter in the north, according to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

"Also, many Bharat Yatris will be able to spend time with their families after almost four months. The journey will resume on January 3," he had said earlier this week.

The yatra will commence from Ghaziabad on January 3 and then from Sanoli Khurd at the Panipat border on January 6.

On this occasion, a massive rally will be organised in Panipat the following day.

IANS